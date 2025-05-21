The South Sydney Rabbitohs have confirmed the signing of New Zealand Warriors outside back Moala Graham-Taufa for the 2026 NRL season.

The Rabbitohs have not confirmed whether the outside back, who has played four NRL games, which type of contract he has signed, but it's believed to be a Top 30 deal.

The 23-year-old has been with the Warriors since 2023, and took out the club's NSW Cup player of the year award last year.

ADVERTISEMENT

With the Sydney Roosters prior to his move across the Tasman, Graham-Taufa has played three of his four games in the top grade for the Roosters, but debuted with the Roosters.

“Moala has excelled at the NSW Cup level and has played a handful of NRL games over the past few seasons, and we believe his best football is ahead of him,” Rabbitohs head of recruitment and retention Mark Ellison said.

“We wish him the best of luck for the remainder of this season at the Warriors and we look forward to him joining our ranks in the 2026 pre-season.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The Rabbitohs don't have a shortage of outside backs at full strength, but have this year with numerous injuries.

Graham-Taufa was rated as an excellent talent on his way through the Roosters' pathways, but has failed to realise that as an NRL player to this stage of his career.

The Auckland-born outside back will bring versatility to the Rabbitohs given he is able to play both centre and wing, and will also have the chance to learn from not only coach Wayne Bennett, but other experienced outside backs led by Alex Johnston and Jack Wighton.

He will link up with South Sydney in November.