The New Zealand Warriors are understood to have kicked off talks with halfback Luke Metcalf over a contract extension.

Off-contract at the end of 2026, Metcalf would be free to negotiate with rivals from November 1, but the Warriors have exclusive rights to his signature until then.

The former Sharks junior, now 26, has battled through injury in his time at the Warriors, but is clearly the club's first choice halfback now.

ADVERTISEMENT

Originally a five-eighth who looked as if he improved the game of former halfback Shaun Johnson every time he got onto the field, coach Andrew Webster made the bold call to throw Metcalf the keys to the team this year, and he hasn't disappointed.

The Warriors, who sit at the pointy end of the competition, have been in superb form, and Metcalf has plenty to do with that.

Fox Sports are now reporting that the club have opened talks over a negotiation with hopes of getting it done before November 1, when the true value of Metcalf - potentially seven figures - could become known.

ADVERTISEMENT

The market for halves is a skinny one, and with the Perth Bears to also enter the NRL from 2027, that is only going to become truer for clubs in need of a number six or seven.

There simply aren't enough top tier ones to go around, and as proven by the recent acquisition of Dylan Brown on $1.4 million per year by the Newcastle Knights, desperate clubs will move heaven and earth for the player they believe will fix their attacking woes.

Metcalf could be that to a number of teams, as he has been this year to the Auckland-based outfit.

Whether they would need to pay that much remains to be seen, with the halfback believed to be enjoying his time in Auckland, and close to both CEO Cameron George and coach Webster.

Injuries have been the biggest issue for Metcalf over his career, but he has managed to shake them at a critical time from a contract point of view, staying on the field this year and driving his value through the roof.

It's understood a deal may not be done anytime soon, with both parties to ensure it's the correct one, but the Warriors are favoured to retain their halfback.