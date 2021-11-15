When the Melbourne Storm sign a rookie, NRL fans sit up and take notice. That might just be the case with Stanley Iongi

This is the club who over the years have barely made a bad signing. Widely regarded to have the best junior recruitment program in the competition, the Melbourne system have sat near or at the top of the NRL for the best part of two decades.

Craig Bellamy's latest snare though might indicate the club are keen to continue playing with two dummy halves in the team at the top level even after the departure of Brandon Smith.

While the Kiwi international is almost certain to join another club - either the North Queensland Cowboys, Dolphins, Gold Coast Titans or Sydney Roosters - all of whom he has visited in the coming weeks, the Storm have reportedly locked in another Kiwi who is rated as one of the best young number nines in the game.

Stanley Iongi, who is just 18 years old, has been part of the Warriors' system over the past couple of years and has impressed through the junior ranks, but has now linked up with the Storm according to Wide World of Sports.

Playing in the under 20s NZRL competition during 2021, Longi was a key part of the Auckland Blue side who made the grand final before falling to Central District.

Iongi has played representative football for his country in the junior age groups, and is said to play a dynamic style which makes him an excellent runner of the ball, particularly against tired forwards, out of dummy half.

The hooker has also had a way of finding the tryline through his junior ranks, running in plenty during the 2021 NZRL season at under-20s level.

Iongi will start his time at the Storm playing in the Queensland Cup for the Easts Tigers, but could work his way into the top squad for 2023 as Harry Grant's understudy.

The Storm have used a successful two hooker system with Grant and Smith in the same side, and it's one which looks set to continue in 2022 - Smith's final year of his current deal.

Iongi could then take the bench spot from 2023, particularly given the Storm have lost Aaron Booth to the Gold Coast Titans, who was the team's third-string dummy half option before his move.