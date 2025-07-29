The New Zealand Warriors have confirmed they will once again take their home Anzac Round match away from Auckland, playing in Wellington in 2026.\r\n\r\nThe club played their Anzac Round match against the Newcastle Knights this year in Christchurch on April 25.\r\n\r\nThere is no guarantee they will play on the day itself again next year, although last time Anzac Day occurred on a Saturday - as it will next year - was the first time the Warriors hosted an April 25 game.\r\n\r\nThat 2015 match saw the Warriors host one of five games for the day, taking on the Gold Coast Titans.\r\n\r\nThey then played the Melbourne Storm regularly on the road before hosting in 2024 (in Auckland) and 2025.\r\n\r\nWhile no further details have been provided, Warriors CEO Cameron George said the club was excited to be heading back to Wellington.\r\n\r\n"We're eager to head back to Wellington next year for our Anzac Round match," George said.\r\n\r\n"Anzac Day is such a special and significant day for all New Zealanders and Australians. To be able to mark it in the Capital will add another dimension to the occasion.\r\n\r\n"With it being a long weekend, it's a great opportunity for the people of Wellington and surrounding areas, as well as those from throughout the country and Australia, to make the most of it.\r\n\r\n"We've had a great run in the city with back-to-back wins in our last three games there since 2016, and we're keen to put on another great performance."\r\n\r\nThe game, to be held at the 34,000-capacity Sky Stadium, has hosted 11 Warriors games previously, with the club winning their last three at the venue, but only four in total.