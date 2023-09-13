The New Zealand Warriors have provided an injury update on their star halfback, Shaun Johnson, ahead of their semi-final against the Knights.

Johnson was ruled out of the club's qualifying final in their loss against the Penrith Panthers after he sustained a lower leg injury. It's believed Johnson's calf has nothing to do with the groin strain that has hampered him over the last month.

The New Zealand international is one of the leading contenders for this year's Dally M Medal and finished third in Zero Tackle's MVP race, as well as being named the halfback in our MVP team of the year,

"Shaun has progressed well this week undergoing various training scenarios. He trained well this morning (Wednesday) by himself," a club statement read.

“Tomorrow Shaun will not train with the team to enable him to have the best preparation for game day on Saturday.”

If he is unavailable yet again, Dylan Walker, currently named in the 14 jersey, will take over his role in the halves after Ronald Volkman was not named in the club's 22-man squad on Tuesday.

Assistant coach and former Warriors captain Stacey Jones disclosed that while Johnson is mainly known for his talents in attack, he has worked tremendously hard on his defence this season.