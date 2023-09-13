AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND - APRIL 15: Shaun Johnson of the Warriors runs the ball during the round seven NRL match between New Zealand Warriors and North Queensland Cowboys at Mt Smart Stadium on April 15, 2023 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Andy Jackson/Getty Images)

The New Zealand Warriors have provided an injury update on their star halfback, Shaun Johnson, ahead of their semi-final against the Knights.

Johnson was ruled out of the club's qualifying final in their loss against the Penrith Panthers after he sustained a lower leg injury. It's believed Johnson's calf has nothing to do with the groin strain that has hampered him over the last month.

The New Zealand international is one of the leading contenders for this year's Dally M Medal and finished third in Zero Tackle's MVP race, as well as being named the halfback in our MVP team of the year,

"Shaun has progressed well this week undergoing various training scenarios. He trained well this morning (Wednesday) by himself," a club statement read.

“Tomorrow Shaun will not train with the team to enable him to have the best preparation for game day on Saturday.”

If he is unavailable yet again, Dylan Walker, currently named in the 14 jersey, will take over his role in the halves after Ronald Volkman was not named in the club's 22-man squad on Tuesday.

Assistant coach and former Warriors captain Stacey Jones disclosed that while Johnson is mainly known for his talents in attack, he has worked tremendously hard on his defence this season.

"Shaun has focused on his defence first and foremost and that has made a huge difference to his game and the performance of the team," Jones told AAP.

"His kicking game and smarts around a footy field have always been really good but he has put a lot of time into his effort areas defensively. He will kick the ball and chase hard ... every time.

"He will get out of marker and put immense pressure on. He is constantly bringing himself into the game with his resolve.

"Shaun is doing it all the time now and that is giving him confidence and everyone around him."

CHRISTCHURCH, NEW ZEALAND - NOVEMBER 05: Shaun Johnson charges forward during the New Zealand Kiwis training session at Nga Puna Wai on November 05, 2019 in Christchurch, New Zealand. (Photo by Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images)