The New Zealand Warriors have confirmed the re-signing of young forwards Leka Halasima and Jacob Laban on new contracts.

Halasima has been one of the Warriors' breakout players this year, and has re-signed through to the end of 2027.

The 19-year-old, who has been starting in recent weeks, hasn't missed a game yet in the 2025 season as part of a Warriors side sitting at the pointy end of the competition with the State of Origin period now commencing.

Laban, on the other hand, has been widely regarded as one of the best young prospects to come through the Warriors' pathway in some time, and while he has fallen behind Halasima in recent weeks, he has come back into Andrew Webster's side to play four of the last five games.

He has been re-signed through to the end of 2026.

Halasima now has 14 career appearances, and Laban has 11, with both debuting at NRL level last year.

"Signing Leka and Jacob on long-term deals is a really significant moment for us," New Zealand Warriors general manager recruitment, pathways and development Andrew McFadden said in a club statement confirming the double signing.

"It reinforces what we are working towards in making this a development club, building it around players we are bringing through from the local game.

"Leka and Jacob are terrific examples of the talent in New Zealand while also showing off the opportunities available through our pathways."

The Warriors, who are building themselves on their own pathways with a number of other young talents pushing through, have been in fine form this season, their third under coach Andrew Webster, who took the Auckland-based outfit to the preliminary finals in his first season in charge.

The coach said it was exciting for the duo to have re-signed.

"It's so exciting for us seeing Leka and Jacob signed for so long," Webster said.

"We're really proud of them and what they've already achieved. We have so much belief in them and they're paying that back with their performances."