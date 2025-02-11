The New Zealand Warriors have confirmed New South Wales State of Origin forward Mitchell Barnett and new club recruit James Fisher-Harris will share captaincy duties in 2025.

The duo move into the role after Tohu Harris was forced into retirement during pre-season as injuries continued to hamper him.

“They're terrific examples of what leadership is about, both commanding respect from all around them through their actions above all,” Warriors CEO Cameron George said in a club statement confirming the news.

“Rather than having one captain, we felt Mitch and James have so much to offer as co-captains. It was a no brainer given their qualities.”

Harris missed game time last year, with Barnett taking over captaincy while the veteran was missing. It was also a year which saw Barnett make his Origin debut for New South Wales, rising to be among the elite forwards in the NRL.

"I was obviously excited. It was a great opportunity for me, for my family and also for Fish," Barnett said.

"I don't want to be anything different than I've already been. I just want to be the player everyone wants to play with."

Fisher-Harris, on the other hand, captained the New Zealand national side throughout the 2023 and 2024 Pacific Championships.

A four-time premiership winner with the Panthers, Fisher-Harris said it has been a hectic time adjusting to being in Auckland.

"It's been a hectic last month or so for me getting used to the new surroundings here," said Fisher-Harris.

"When Webby gave me the news I was stoked. I want to give back (to the game). That's why I came back and being co-captain is really special."

Fisher-Harris and Barnett are expected to be the Warriors starting front row combination throughout the 2025 campaign for the Warriors.