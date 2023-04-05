Warriors captain Tohu Harris is cautious about his return back to the side after missing last week due to a knee injury.

Returning back to the side after enduring a knee injury against the Bulldogs in Round 4, Harris has yet to confirm if he will play against the Knights even though he was named in the team on Tuesday afternoon.

"The knee is going alright," Harris said via the AAP.

"I'm just ticking the boxes as they come along and trying to give myself every opportunity to get back on the field. It's too hard to call at the moment but I'm very optimistic.

"It was hard watching the game on the weekend, so I just want to be out there on the field with the boys. But I have to make sure I'm doing the right things."

The lock also revealed that the side needs to improve on the start of their game, struggling to get going from the opening kick-off.

Harris admitted that they were lucky to walk away with the victory against the Sharks after they were 14 points down at half-time.

"We just weren't playing how we've trained. We saw a few things we haven't seen since pre-season that we've quickly tried to get out of our game, hopefully we can get back and fix those fundamental things,” he said.

"It was definitely a roller coaster. We haven't started well in every single game this year and against the Sharks it went on for a longer period," Harris said.

"Like I said, it was like a roller coaster - and I don't like roller coasters."

The Warriors will take on the Knights on Sunday for the second time this season. The two clubs previously faced each other in Round 1 where the Warriors won 20-12.