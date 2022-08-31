Outgoing Brisbane Broncos five-eighth Tyson Gamble has given a behind-the-scenes insight to club training, claiming the majority of players turn to captain and halfback Adam Reynolds for attacking advice rather than club coach Kevin Walters.

Walters has been under extra scrutiny in the wake of the Broncos collapse, with claims some of the playing group took offence to a spray directed at them in the aftermath of their most recent loss to the Eels.

But Gamble, who leaves for Newcastle next year, told the ‘Marshie’s Corner’ podcast that while Walters was a good coach, it was Reynolds who was really in control.

“Kev’s the coach, but ‘Reyno’ (Reynolds) is the go-to man for everybody,” Gamble said.

“If you’ve got a question about footy or the team, you go to him.

“It’s not a knock on Kev, Reyno has just been around so long.

“Kevvie (Walters) really understands footy and he’s a good bloke in getting the team up and about – but the modern day is so different to the way Kevvie played footy.

“There are similarities (to Walters’ era) with how you have to be with attitude and stuff, but Reyno is the mastermind around our attack at the moment.”

Gamble has struggled to make an impression on Walters’ team this year, falling out of favour and behind Ezra Mam in the pecking order.

But he’s been given a reprieve by Walters for this week’s must-win game against the Dragons, brought into the starting side despite only playing eight games all year and departing at season’s end.

Despite the claims about the team’s attack, Gamble still heaped praise on Walters’ influence on the team and the freedom he’s given them to pursue their own style.

“He knows what to say and when to get involved,” Gamble said.

“He’s allowed us to do what we want to do, but when it’s gone too far he has reigned us back in.

“Kevvie has done well considering where we were last year. He’s got us to be a team again.

“What he brings to our team – he builds our confidence and when we’re winning he keeps us rolling.”