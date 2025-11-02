The Kangaroos may have secured the Ashes series this week, but they did it in a match that was littered with controversies.

Star fullback Reece Walsh is facing possible suspension after being sin-binned in Australia's fiery 14-4 victory over England in the second Ashes Test on Saturday night.



The win secured the Ashes series for the 14th consecutive time, but the contest was marred by multiple sin-binnings, with Walsh, Tino Fa'asuamaleaui, and Dom Young all sent for time in the bin during a heated clash.

Tempers flared early when Fa'asuamaleaui and Young were both marched in the second minute following a scuffle.

However, the biggest talking point came late when Walsh was penalised in the 65th minute for a high shoulder charge on Young.



The incident occurred as Young contested a bomb in-goal, with Walsh arriving late and collecting the English winger on the head.

The Brisbane star made no attempt to wrap his arms, sparking an on-field melee as English players lashed out.



After review, referee Grant Atkins issued a yellow card, and while Walsh protested, replays confirmed clear contact to the head.



If the International Match Review Committee takes a harsh stance, Walsh could be suspended and ruled out of the third Test next weekend.

It's believed that if the incident occurred in the NRL and was deemed a grade-two offence, it would trigger an automatic suspension.

Should Walsh be unavailable, Dylan Edwards is expected to slot in at fullback, while Mitchell Moses and Ethan Strange are in contention for game time in the halves.

Coach Kevin Walters also has the option to blood wider squad members such as Bradman Best, Jacob Preston, and Blayke Brailey in the dead rubber.