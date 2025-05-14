Wallabies hooker Billy Pollard is firmly on the radar of the Perth Bears, with the 22-year-old shaping as a potential cross-code coup as the new NRL franchise builds toward its 2027 debut.

Pollard's credentials go beyond his current Super Rugby exploits with the Brumbies. His family name is etched into the fabric of North Sydney Bears history.

His father Paul and grandfather John both donned the red and black of the foundation club, and Pollard himself came through the Bears' SG Ball system before turning to rugby union.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now, with the Perth Bears preparing to open their official recruitment window on November 1, 2025, those league ties may come full circle.

Pollard is expected to be named in Joe Schmidt's Wallabies squad for the British and Irish Lions tour, but is believed to be open to exploring league options, especially given his background and heritage.

His contract status makes him a prime target, with Perth's rugby league hierarchy keen to make a splash with high-profile, long-term signings.

ADVERTISEMENT

While Pollard plays hooker in rugby union, his likely role in the NRL would be as a hard-running edge or middle forward, with some scouts likening his playing style to Brandon Smith - explosive and compact.

The Perth Bears, a joint venture between North Sydney and the WA government, are finalising their coaching and executive appointments this month.

Unlike the Dolphins, who leaned heavily on Wayne Bennett's reputation to build their roster, the Bears are starting with a clean slate.

That hasn't stopped Bennett's name from floating into the frame indirectly, in fact Pollard once met the veteran coach as a teenager when he was offered a chance to join Souths.

“It was unreal, I was pretty starstruck being in the same room as him,” Pollard recalled with SMH.

“He told me wherever I go, if you want to be the best you have to train like it and to act like it, 24-7.”

“I definitely took a big learning from that, even from that little meeting. Just how serious it is and how full-time you have to dedicate yourself to getting better.”

Now, with the NRL actively discussing a dual-registration model with the Western Force which would allow selected players to appear in both codes, Pollard's potential value has risen sharply.

The Bears project is shaping as a generational rebuild, and securing a homegrown cross-code talent with deep Bears roots would be as symbolic as it is strategic.