With whispers regarding a Nathan Cleary code switch spreading like wildfire, incoming Wallabies coach Les Kiss has fanned the flames even further with his recent comments.

Cleary's current relationship with Manchester City star, Mary Fowler, has sent the rumour mill into overdrive, with many believing the NSW Blues star wishes to be closer to his partner.

Kiss appeared on SENQ Breakfast recently, where he expressed his thoughts on the potential move and how it would impact both Cleary and the sport as a whole.

“I think if he was available, he would be a person that would adapt very quickly.

“He would be an asset to the game for sure."

Although Kiss welcomed the idea of a code switch for Cleary, he vowed that by no means is he needed, with plenty of stars already in the mix for a spot in the World Cup.

“Speaking with Joe [Schmidt] the other day, of course, they're [big names] of interest, but that's not going to happen at this stage.

“We know we have enough good players to roll into the World Cup and we will back our talent."

Sports presenter Andrew Voss shared his thoughts on the matter tpp, with the respected NRL figure believing now may be the time for Cleary to make the switch.