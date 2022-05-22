Brisbane Broncos star Adam Reynolds is no sure thing to return for Round 12 after being ruled out with a groin injury for Friday's win over the Newcastle Knights.

In what was Brisbane's fifth straight victory, the club proved they could do it with or without Reynolds, running away with a 36 points to 12 victory following a tense first 60 minutes of the game, where they had only managed to take a four-point gap.

In Reynolds' place, Ezra Mam was one of the stars of the show on debut for the men from Red Hill, while Payne Haas, Pat Carrigan and their wing duo of Corey Oates and Selwyn Cobbo again played excellently.

Reynolds had been the gel for Brisbane over the previous four weeks on a streak which included some surprise victories, and the club were hoping he would return for Friday night's Queensland derby against the Gold Coast Titans - a chance for the Broncos to win six straight for the first time since mid-2017.

However, a club statement, while confirming Reynolds had no major damage to his groin after scans, suggested there is only a "view" to him playing, with that pending on training.

“Adam’s scan was clear which was a good result, and he did some running today as well which he got through without issue as his groin tightness is settling down," Broncos head of performance Dave Ballard said.

“Adam will continue to build his running load on Monday when the team returns to training, and then transition into skills as the week progresses with a view to playing on Friday night against the Titans.”





The Friday night kick-off will work against Reynolds given the short week to prepare, with the star half still likely to be named on Tuesday, and Kevin Walters set to give him every chance to make kick-off.

The Broncos will play the Titans at Suncorp Stadium on Friday, with kick-off set for 7:55pm (AEST).