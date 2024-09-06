Sydney Roosters forward Victor Radley has been named in England's extended squad for the upcoming end-of-season Test series against Samoa despite currently nursing a fractured left scapula.

Radley avoided surgery for the injury and is hopeful of returning later in the NRL finals, with the Roosters having already secured a top-four spot.

Radley joins five other NRL players in the England squad, including Dom Young (Roosters), Herbie Farnworth (Dolphins), Kai Pearce-Paul (Knights), Tom Burgess (Rabbitohs) and Morgan Smithies (Raiders).

The inclusion of these players marks a reunion of sorts, as Radley, Young, Farnworth, Pearce-Paul, and Burgess were all part of the England team that lost to Samoa in the 2022 World Cup semi-final.

Smithies, meanwhile, made his Test debut in a resounding 64-0 win over France last year.

Despite his current injury, Radley remains optimistic about his recovery timeline and is determined to feature in both the Roosters' finals campaign and England's Test series.

The matches against Samoa are scheduled for October 27 in Wigan and November 2 in Leeds, and they promise to reignite the rivalry that emerged after the World Cup semi-final defeat.

England coach Shaun Wane expressed his satisfaction with the strength and depth of the squad, praising the performances of both Super League and NRL players.

“I'm pleased to have been able to put together a strong and talented squad as we look ahead to the end-of-season Test matches against Samoa,” he said.

“There have been several players who have been performing consistently in both the Betfred Super League and the NRL and it has given me some real competition for places.”

Wane also emphasised the significance of the upcoming series, pointing to the history between the two teams.

“There is definitely a bit of history and rivalry between ourselves and the Samoans following the Rugby League World Cup in 2022, and we will be hoping people come out to support us as we look for a series victory on home soil.”

The squad also includes rising stars from the Super League, such as Wigan Warriors breakout player Junior Nsemba, the youngest player named in the squad, and uncapped try-scoring sensation Liam Marshall.

Wigan and Warrington dominate the squad selection, with six players each, including former Bulldogs prop Luke Thompson.

Former England captain Sam Tomkins has also joined the national team set-up as team manager, while Andy Last and Lee Briers will continue their roles as assistant coaches.

Tommy Makinson, who was originally named in the squad, has withdrawn due to personal reasons.

England's full 2024 rugby league squad:

Matty Ashton (Warrington Wolves)

John Bateman (Warrington Wolves)

Tom Burgess (South Sydney Rabbitohs)

Daryl Clark (St Helens)

Ben Currie (Warrington Wolves)

Tyler Dupree (Wigan Warriors)

Herbie Farnworth (Dolphins)

James Harrison (Warrington Wolves)

Ethan Havard (Wigan Warriors)

Chris Hill (Huddersfield Giants)

Tom Johnstone (Catalans Dragons)

Morgan Knowles (St Helens)

Matty Lees (St Helens)

Mikey Lewis (Hull KR)

Jez Litten (Hull KR)

Liam Marshall (Wigan Warriors)

Mike McMeeken (Catalans Dragons)

Elliot Minchella (Hull KR)

Robbie Mulhern (Leigh Leopards)

Junior Nsemba (Wigan Warriors)

Harry Newman (Leeds Rhinos)

Kai Pearce-Paul (Newcastle Knights)

Victor Radley (Sydney Roosters)

Harry Smith (Wigan Warriors)

Morgan Smithies (Canberra Raiders)

Luke Thompson (Wigan Warriors)

Danny Walker (Warrington Wolves)

Jake Wardle (Wigan Warriors)

Jack Welsby (St Helens)

George Williams (Warrington Wolves)

Dom Young (Sydney Roosters)