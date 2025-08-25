Victor Radley, an English international and star for the Sydney Roosters, has allegedly been caught up in an investigation into Brandon Smith by police.

After Smith was charged with supplying a dangerous drug and using or disclosing inside information for betting purposes by Queensland police on Monday, more details have emerged overnight surrounding the ongoing investigation.

According to The Sydney Morning Herald, Queensland police allege that Smith - who was a member of the Sydney Roosters at the time - supplied a dangerous drug to Victor Radley on June 7 while away with at least five other Roosters teammates in Currimundi on the Sunshine Coast.

It is being reported that this drug was cocaine, and there is no suggestion of wrongdoing on Radley's behalf.

This comes after the lock forward was included on a summons issued against Smith, per News Corp.

"Whilst another current player has been mentioned in the summons, I will not comment or elaborate any further as these are allegations only and it's not my place to do so," Smith's lawyer Paul McGirr told The Daily Telegraph.

"Brandon Smith will not be commenting on the allegation in any way.

"At this stage, the matter will be contested. The allegation confirms Brandon wasn't even in the jurisdiction of Queensland at the time of alleged offending.

"The police have been extremely professional in dealing with Brandon and myself thus far, and the matter will need to be left to run its natural course without outside influences."

Regarding the betting offence, The Herald reports that a police taskforce allegedly uncovered information that Smith gave information to others about his potential return from injury in Round 18.

The NRL have yet to decide on Smith's availability for the Rabbitohs' final match of the season next week against the Sydney Roosters.

However, an update statement from the Rabbitohs stated that the NRL Integrity Unit has been informed of the allegation.

The NRL and Australian Rugby League Commission possess the power to stand down any player charged with an offence by police under the no-fault stand down.

However, they would have to use discretionary powers in this instance, given the maximum penalty is less than the 11-year threshold.

"The South Sydney Rabbitohs are aware of an allegation made by Queensland Police against player Brandon Smith," an update statement from the Rabbitohs read.

"The Club has informed the NRL Integrity Unit about the allegation.

"In respect to the matter at hand, through his solicitor Paul McGirr, the Club understands that Brandon was not physically in the jurisdiction of Queensland when this matter was alleged to have occurred, and therefore, we are instructed that the matter will be contested.

"As this matter is before the court, the Club cannot, and will not, be making any further comment at this stage, in order to preserve the integrity of the investigation and process."