Jared Waerea-Hargreaves has been awarded life membership at the Sydney Roosters for the positive impact he has had on the club in the modern era.

Alongside JWH, fellow inductees Ken Ashcroft, Les Hayes, Craig Salvatori, and Brendan Hall were also honoured—together representing nearly seven decades of dedicated service to the tri-colours.

Jared Waerea-Hargreaves retired as the Club's most capped first grader, finishing his Sydney Roosters career with a record 310 appearances between 2010 and 2024.

In 2024, the forward became just the 50th player in NRL history to reach the 300-game milestone.

Across a 316-game NRL career—including six appearances with the Manly Warringah Sea Eagles in 2009—he earned widespread respect for his uncompromising style, leadership, and unwavering commitment to his teammates and the game.

A cornerstone of the Roosters' forward pack for more than a decade, Waerea-Hargreaves played a pivotal role in Premiership triumphs in 2013, 2018 and 2019, and featured in four NRL Grand Finals (2010, 2013, 2018, 2019).

He was also part of three World Club Challenge-winning teams (2014, 2019, 2020).

The 2012 Jack Gibson Medallist and one of the Club's greatest-ever prop forwards, he concluded his NRL career with Hull Kingston Rovers last year, leaving behind a legacy defined by consistency, toughness and excellence.

In their announcement, the Sydney Roosters recognised the honour of life membership and the individual's contribution to the club.

“Life Membership of the Football Club represents the highest honour bestowed upon those who have provided significant, sustained and distinguished service to the Club. It remains an exclusive and deeply respected group.

“As the Club enters its 119th season, the induction of the Class of 2026 brings the total number of Life Members to 110 - a testament to the rarity of this recognition.”