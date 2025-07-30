After confirming his departure to Zero Tackle last week, Wests Tigers centre Solomona Faataape has finally confirmed his new club, which will see him exit the NRL.

A member of the Tigers' roster for the past two seasons, Faataape will now link up with the Catalans Dragons on a two-year deal, which was first reported by this publication earlier in the month.

Signing with the Tigers in 2023 after three years with the Brisbane Tigers in the QLD Cup, he has made 19 first-grade appearances to date, but has recently been overlooked in favour of Taylan May and Heamasi Makasini, who is contracted until the end of 2027 and is set to make his debut in the coming weeks.

"I'm feeling very grateful for the opportunity to soon be a part of such an incredible club," Faataape said.

"Playing in the Super League has always been a dream of mine. I'm excited to move over and can't wait to dig in and work hard with the boys.

"I'm not here for a holiday, I want to bring success to this great club!"

The move to Catalans comes after he was also linked with a move to the Castleford Tigers, and it will see him join Canterbury Bulldogs playmaker Toby Sexton and Penrith Panthers reserve-grader Zac Lipowicz as their newest signings.

"Solomona joins us with some NRL experience and a clear focus on developing his game and helping the Dragons compete at the top level," Catalans coach Joel Tomkins said.

"His best years are still in front of him, and we are excited to see what he can do in Super League."