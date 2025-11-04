The Kangaroos have received the verdict on one of their prized superstars, after an ugly clash resulted in the sin-binning of one of the favourites to win the Golden Boot award.

It has been revealed that star fullback Reece Walsh is free to play in the third Ashes Test against England after escaping suspension for his controversial mid-air tackle on Dominic Young during Australia's fiery 14–4 win in the second Test.

Walsh was sin-binned late in the match after colliding mid-air with the England winger, an incident that sparked an all-in brawl between both sides.

The Brisbane Broncos fullback appeared to make no attempt to catch the ball, instead launching himself at Young in a desperate bid to deny a try.

The RFL Match Review Panel has confirmed that Walsh will not face any disciplinary action, despite the collision seeing his shoulder connect with Young's head.

“The International Match Review Panel have reviewed Saturday's match and accepted all on-field decisions,” the RFL said in a statement.

“No incidents have been deemed sufficient to warrant further action under the international rules in operation for this series.”

The panel consisted of Paul Cullen (RFL) and Luke Patten (NRL), who reviewed the incident and deemed the on-field penalty and sin bin as sufficient punishment.

Fox League commentators Andrew Voss and Cooper Cronk offered differing perspectives on the controversial tackle.

“Again we are on ringside seats down in the corner,” Voss said.

“It is a mid-air tackle on a man who has already lost the ball, that's what happens here.”

Cronk suggested Walsh's actions were part of the natural flow of the play rather than deliberate foul play.

“I don't think there is too much in it. Yes, there is contact, but he hasn't tucked it and gone straight, it was part of the movement of the play,” Cronk said.

The tackle occurred in the 66th minute, with Australia holding a 10-point lead. England captain George Williams had placed a pinpoint kick for Young in the corner before contact from Josh Addo-Carr and Walsh sent the ball loose.

The incident quickly escalated, with Herbie Farnworth taking exception to Walsh's tackle, triggering a scuffle involving multiple players from both sides.

Despite the controversy, the Kangaroos held firm to secure the Ashes series with a 14–4 victory.