NRL Rd 27 - Broncos v Storm
BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 31: Tristan Sailor of the Broncos breaks away from the defence during the round 27 NRL match between the Brisbane Broncos and Melbourne Storm at Suncorp Stadium on August 31, 2023 in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images)

The Storm and Broncos have confirmed their lineups for the match at AAMI Park.

Storm

Broncos

1Ryan PapenhuyzenRyan Papenhuyzen
2Will WarbrickWill Warbrick
3Reimis SmithReimis Smith
4Nick MeaneyNick Meaney
5Xavier CoatesXavier Coates
6Cameron MunsterCameron Munster
7Jahrome HughesJahrome Hughes
8Tui KamikamicaTui Kamikamica
9Harry GrantHarry Grant
10Josh KingJosh King
11Shawn BloreShawn Blore
12Eliesa KatoaEliesa Katoa
13Trent LoieroTrent Loiero
 INTERCHANGE
14Tyran WishartTyran Wishart
15Christian WelchChristian Welch
17Alec MacDonaldAlec MacDonald
19Jack HowarthJack Howarth
 RESERVES
16Tepai MoeroaTepai Moeroa
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Tristan SailorTristan Sailor1
Jesse ArtharsJesse Arthars2
Kotoni StaggsKotoni Staggs3
Selwyn CobboSelwyn Cobbo4
Deine MarinerDeine Mariner5
Ezra MamEzra Mam6
Adam ReynoldsAdam Reynolds7
Corey JensenCorey Jensen8
Billy WaltersBilly Walters9
Fletcher BakerFletcher Baker10
Jaiyden HuntJaiyden Hunt11
Jordan RikiJordan Riki12
Patrick CarriganPatrick Carrigan13
 INTERCHANGE
Tyson SmoothyTyson Smoothy14
Benjamin Te KuraBenjamin Te Kura15
Kobe HetheringtonKobe Hetherington16
Corey OatesCorey Oates17
 RESERVES
Martin TaupauMartin Taupau18