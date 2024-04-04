The Storm and Broncos have confirmed their lineups for the match at AAMI Park.
Storm
Broncos
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|1
|Ryan Papenhuyzen
|2
|Will Warbrick
|3
|Reimis Smith
|4
|Nick Meaney
|5
|Xavier Coates
|6
|Cameron Munster
|7
|Jahrome Hughes
|8
|Tui Kamikamica
|9
|Harry Grant
|10
|Josh King
|11
|Shawn Blore
|12
|Eliesa Katoa
|13
|Trent Loiero
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Tyran Wishart
|15
|Christian Welch
|17
|Alec MacDonald
|19
|Jack Howarth
|RESERVES
|16
|Tepai Moeroa
