The Sea Eagles and Knights have confirmed their lineups for the match at 4 Pines Park.

 2026-03-15T05:05:00Z 
Knights WON BY 20 POINTS
4 Pines Park
MAN   
16
FT
36
   NEW
    #NRLManlyKnights
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   
1Tom TrbojevicTom Trbojevic
2Jason SaabJason Saab
3Tolutau KoulaTolutau Koula
4Reuben GarrickReuben Garrick
5Lehi HopoateLehi Hopoate
6Luke BrooksLuke Brooks
7Jamal FogartyJamal Fogarty
8Taniela PasekaTaniela Paseka
9Jake SimpkinJake Simpkin
10Kobe HetheringtonKobe Hetherington
11Haumole Olakau'atuHaumole Olakau'atu
12Ben TrbojevicBen Trbojevic
13Jake TrbojevicJake Trbojevic
 INTERCHANGE
15Nathan BrownNathan Brown
16Ethan BullemorEthan Bullemor
17Paul BryanPaul Bryan
18Brandon WakehamBrandon Wakeham
19Josh FeledyJosh Feledy
20Corey WaddellCorey Waddell
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Kalyn PongaKalyn Ponga1
Dominic YoungDominic Young2
Dane GagaiDane Gagai3
Bradman BestBradman Best4
Greg MarzhewGreg Marzhew5
Sandon SmithSandon Smith6
Dylan BrownDylan Brown7
Jacob SaifitiJacob Saifiti8
Phoenix CrosslandPhoenix Crossland9
Trey MooneyTrey Mooney10
Dylan LucasDylan Lucas11
Jermaine McEwenJermaine McEwen12
Mat CrokerMat Croker15
 INTERCHANGE
Tyson FrizellTyson Frizell13
Pasami SauloPasami Saulo16
Fletcher HuntFletcher Hunt18
Harrison GrahamHarrison Graham19
Thomas CantThomas Cant14
Francis ManuleleuaFrancis Manuleleua17

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