The Rabbitohs and Storm have confirmed their lineups for the match at ANZ Stadium.
2020-09-04T09:55:00Z
|1
|Alex Johnston
|2
|Corey Allan
|3
|Campbell Graham
|19
|Steven Marsters
|5
|Jaxson Paulo
|6
|Cody Walker
|7
|Adam Reynolds
|8
|Tevita Tatola
|9
|Damien Cook
|10
|Thomas Burgess
|11
|Jaydn Su'a
|12
|Bayley Sironen
|13
|Cameron Murray
|14
|Mark Nicholls
|15
|Liam Knight
|16
|Patrick Mago
|17
|Keaon Koloamatangi
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange