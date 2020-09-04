MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - SEPTEMBER 07: Cameron Murray of the Rabbitohs (L) tackles Cameron Munster of the Storm during the NRL Qualifying Final match between the Melbourne Storm and the South Sydney Rabbitohs at AAMI Park on September 7, 2018 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Graham Denholm/Getty Images)

The Rabbitohs and Storm have confirmed their lineups for the match at ANZ Stadium.

2020-09-04 ANZ Stadium
1Alex JohnstonAlex Johnston
2Corey AllanCorey Allan
3Campbell GrahamCampbell Graham
19Steven MarstersSteven Marsters
5Jaxson PauloJaxson Paulo
6Cody WalkerCody Walker
7Adam ReynoldsAdam Reynolds
8Tevita TatolaTevita Tatola
9Damien CookDamien Cook
10Thomas BurgessThomas Burgess
11Jaydn Su'aJaydn Su'a
12Bayley SironenBayley Sironen
13Cameron MurrayCameron Murray
 
14Mark NichollsMark Nicholls
15Liam KnightLiam Knight
16Patrick MagoPatrick Mago
17Keaon KoloamatangiKeaon Koloamatangi
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Ryan PapenhuyzenRyan Papenhuyzen1
Isaac LumelumeIsaac Lumelume2
Brenko LeeBrenko Lee3
Justin OlamJustin Olam4
Josh Addo-CarrJosh Addo-Carr5
Cameron MunsterCameron Munster6
Jahrome HughesJahrome Hughes7
Jesse BromwichJesse Bromwich8
Cameron SmithCameron Smith9
Christian WelchChristian Welch10
Felise KaufusiFelise Kaufusi11
Kenneath BromwichKenneath Bromwich21
Tino Fa'asuamaleauiTino Fa'asuamaleaui13
 
Chris LewisChris Lewis12
Nicho HynesNicho Hynes14
Albert VeteAlbert Vete16
Darryn SchonigDarryn Schonig17