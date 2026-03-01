The Knights and Cowboys have confirmed their lineups for the match at Allegiant Stadium.

 2026-03-01T02:15:00Z 
MATCH IN PROGRESS
Allegiant Stadium
NEW   
22
66:13
18
   NQL
    #NRLKnightsCowboys
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   
1Kalyn PongaKalyn Ponga
2Dominic YoungDominic Young
3Dane GagaiDane Gagai
4Bradman BestBradman Best
5Greg MarzhewGreg Marzhew
6Fletcher SharpeFletcher Sharpe
7Dylan BrownDylan Brown
8Jacob SaifitiJacob Saifiti
9Phoenix CrosslandPhoenix Crossland
10Trey MooneyTrey Mooney
11Dylan LucasDylan Lucas
12Jermaine McEwenJermaine McEwen
15Mat CrokerMat Croker
 INTERCHANGE
13Tyson FrizellTyson Frizell
14Sandon SmithSandon Smith
16Thomas CantThomas Cant
17Pasami SauloPasami Saulo
18Fletcher HuntFletcher Hunt
19Francis ManuleleuaFrancis Manuleleua
Scott DrinkwaterScott Drinkwater1
Braidon BurnsBraidon Burns2
Jaxon PurdueJaxon Purdue3
Tom ChesterTom Chester4
Murray TaulagiMurray Taulagi5
Jake CliffordJake Clifford6
Tom DeardenTom Dearden7
Coen HessCoen Hess8
Reed MahoneyReed Mahoney9
Jason TaumaloloJason Taumalolo10
Heilum LukiHeilum Luki11
Sam McIntyreSam McIntyre12
Reuben CotterReuben Cotter13
 INTERCHANGE
Soni LukeSoni Luke14
Thomas MikaeleThomas Mikaele15
Kai O'DonnellKai O'Donnell17
Griffin NeameGriffin Neame18
Matthew LodgeMatthew Lodge21
Robert DerbyRobert Derby22

