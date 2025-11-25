Wests Tigers star fullback Jahream Bula is reportedly closing on a new long-term deal with the joint-venture club.

Bula's future has been under the microscope for some time, with player options in his deal making him a free agent at the end of the 2026 NRL season.

That, essentially, means he has been able to negotiate with rival clubs since November 1, but, speaking to AAP, club CEO Shane Richardson has all but confirmed a new deal is in the works, rather than Bula simply taking up the option, even claiming his star fullback is not like Lachlan Galvin.

"I don't want to do a pick-up of the option, I want to do an extension long term," Richardson told the publication.

"He wants to be here. Unlike Galvin, who didn't want to be here, he wants to be here.

"You never count your chickens until they hatch, but I am pretty confident we will get it done."

Bula's option - which had to be agreed to by both sides of the table - for 2027 was believed to be in the ballpark of $900,000, a figure that may be eclipsed should he sign a new deal, or find a new club on the open market.

It was unclear if any other clubs had expressed interest in the Fijian representative as yet, but it was understood throughout the 2025 season that Bula was at the very least going to weigh up his options.

Securing Bula would put fans' minds at ease after a difficult year with the twin departures of Lachlan Galvin (Canterbury Bulldogs) and Tallyn da Silva (Parramatta Eels).

Since the days of Richardson's predecessor Justin Pascoe, the Tigers have long talked about turning themselves into a club based on its own development systems, and the retention of Bula would be a major step in the right direction.

The joint-venture made a leap forward in 2025, but there is a feeling Benji Marshall's rebuild will find a new level in 2026, with the joint-venture to push for a finals berth for the first time in many years.