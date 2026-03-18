The pathways competition known as 'NRLQ' will return in 2026 after a successful campaign last year.

It is a competition featuring all four Queensland NRL teams, focusing on the development pathways for juniors that have since concluded, such as the Mal Meninga Cup and other representative fixtures.

The exposure of the NRLQ is set to feature in game-day double-headers across the NRL season, exposing NRL fans to the newest generation of future talent.

The Dolphins will kick off the NRLQ season, hosting the Cowboys at Kayo Stadium on April 2.

The Under 21s competition will be introduced in a 12-week draw, where every Queensland NRL side will play each other four times before a grand final.

It provides leverage for Queensland-based juniors who were at a disadvantage compared to the New South Wales extended Jersey Flegg competition played out throughout the year.

It also gives the youngsters a chance to represent the NRL club colours, with the QLD Cup sides not reflecting the NRL's franchises until NRLQ's inception.

Every game will be broadcast live on Qplus.tv, allowing fans to watch their future stars apply their trade.