Which Knights player suffered an ACL injury a day before the season was suspended?
Correct!
Wrong!
-
Which of the following players has NOT been fined for breaching lockdown restrictions?
Correct!
Wrong!
-
Who is the acting CEO of the NRL after Todd Greenberg's resignation?
Correct!
Wrong!
-
"No chance in hell": Which player said he would rather quit than play in a Sydney bubble?
Correct!
Wrong!
-
Which Melbourne Storm player challenged Darcy Lussick to a boxing fight?
Correct!
Wrong!
-
The NRL intends to return to play on which date?
Correct!
Wrong!
-
The General Manager of Football of which club resigned in the wake of the league shutdown?
Correct!
Wrong!
-
Which of the following rules are not being enforced as the NRL returns to training?
Correct!
Wrong!
-
The New Zealand Warriors are quarantining in which NSW town?
Correct!
Wrong!
-
Which former NRL player made his televised WWE debut recently?
Correct!
Wrong!
-
Nathan Cleary was fined after videos emerged of him dancing with five women on which social media platform?
Correct!
Wrong!
-
True or False: Thomas Mikaele recently announced his eligibility to represent New South Wales in State of Origin.
Correct!
Wrong!
-
Which Bulldogs player recently underwent shoulder surgery, ruling him out for 5-6 months?
Correct!
Wrong!
-
Which team is currently on top of the NRL ladder?
Correct!
Wrong!
-
The NRL announced recently competition points will be reset ahead of the league restart. True or False?
Correct!
Wrong!
-
The Ultimate NRL Lockdown Quiz
0%