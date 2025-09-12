One day after Tom Trbojevic was linked with an exit from the Northern Beaches, two teams have reportedly entered the mix to sign the Manly Sea Eagles fullback.\r\n\r\nFree to speak and negotiate with rival teams from November 1, the $1.3 million-a-season fullback's future has been up in the air for some time due to the constant injuries he has suffered throughout his career.\r\n\r\nAlthough reports earlier this season revealed that he was closing in on a new deal alongside his older brother to remain at the Sea Eagles until the end of 2028, it was revealed on Thursday that teams in the Super League were informed that 'Tommy Turbo' was open to joining the competition for the 2027 season.\r\n\r\nSet to gain a ton of interest, the 2021 Dally M Player of the Year has already found himself linked to the London Broncos and Warrington Wolves.\r\n\r\nNRL legend Darren Lockyer recently bought the former, while ex-South Sydney Rabbitohs premiership-winner Sam Burgess coaches the latter.\r\n\r\nhttps:\/\/twitter.com\/Danny_Weidler\/status\/1965985736819355782\r\n\r\n“I think it'd suit Turbo [Trbojevic] down to the ground,” Immortal Andrew Johns said on NRL on Nine.\r\n“Fully fit, no one would touch him in Super League. I know there's clubs that have been asking about him - asked me about him. Do the math, the one I played for [Warrington]."But fully fit, Turbo would just own it - and huge for the Super League. We need more stars going over there."If he were to sign with either of these two sides, it would be one of the biggest signings in Super League history.\r\n"I don't want to let people down," Trbojevic said last month.\r\n"It's what I value, and I know I'm paid very well and haven't played enough footy to justify what I've been paid. So that's where that came from.\r\n\r\n"I'll sit down at the end of the year and work all that out. I'm not really too focused on it right now. I understand I'm not going to be paid the same amount that I'm worth now."\r\n\r\nManly Sea Eagles boss Scott Penn told 9News, "I'm sure he is on the list of R360 and a bunch of others, so it is no surprise at all. I mean, I don't want him to leave."