Saturday night footy delivered some spicy match-ups across the three games, which resulted in a few players being referred to the NRL judiciary.

Jacob Kiraz has been charged with a Grade 1 Dangerous Throw on Corey Allan at the 51st minute of the Canterbury Bulldogs' clash against the St George Illawarra Dragons. He faces a two-week suspension should he challenge the charge, or a $2500 fee with an early guilty plea.

His teammate, Max King, was also charged during the match for a Grade 1 Crusher Tackle on Clint Gutherson. King faces a $2000 fine, or a $1500 fine with an early guilty plea.

The final match on Saturday between the Manly Sea Eagles and the Melbourne Storm saw two charges handed down as well.

Sea Eagles utility, Jake Simpkin, was referred to the judiciary for a Grade 1 Careless High Tackle on Grant Anderson at the 35th minute. He faces $1500 fine, or $1000 should he plea guilty.

Nelson Asofa-Solomona was the last player to be charged on Saturday night. He faces a hefty three-match ban, after his Grade 2 Dangerous Contact on Simpkin. Should he plea guilty, the Storm prop will be hit with a two-match ban for his 37th minute infirngement.