The Cronulla Sharks are set to be without both fullback William Kennedy and centre Jesse Ramien from the end of 2026.

Both players are off-contract at the end of the coming season, and have reportedly not been offered new deals with the Shire-based club as they battle a bloated salary cap and the need to promote young talent.

At fullback, the Sharks have Liam Ison - who they signed from the Penrith Panthers ahead of 2025 before he ruptured his ACL - waiting in the wings, while at centre, both Michael Gabrael and Chris Vea'ila look ready for increased opportunities.

The Sharks, who recently re-signed Blayke Brailey to a major upgraded contract, also have big deals in place for the likes of Nicho Hynes and Addin Fonua-Blake, among others, who are soaking up plenty of salary cap space.

It meant that Kennedy only re-signed with the Sharks on a one-year deal for 2026 on a figure believed to be worth around $350,000 - well under market value.

It's common knowledge in NRL circles that he is a likely early signing for the Perth Bears as they prepare for their inaugural campaign in 2027.

Ramien's future is less clear, but News Corp is reporting that he, along with Kennedy, won't be at the Sharks beyond next year.

It's understood Ramien was, in fact, given permission to negotiate with rival clubs before November 1, and while conversations were held with the Perth Bears, the expansion club is set to go in another direction at centre.

It's reported instead that the North Queensland Cowboys have shown some interest in Ramien, although they have yet to table a formal offer.

Price may be a sticking point, although Ramien is on around $500,000 per year at the Sharks currently - a figure that is unlikely to go too far up or down in his next contract.

The Cowboys, who let Valentine Holmes walk to the St George Illawarra Dragons ahead of 2025, are on the lookout for more backline strike with November 1 now having come and gone, and could use a player like Ramien to complement their other attacking weapons.

As it stands, the Cowboys have one of the most open rosters for 2027 with less than a team of players secured, although some of those contracts are still on the larger end, with Scott Drinkwater, Tom Dearden and Jason Taumalolo all part of the roster for 2027 already in place.