The Newcastle Rebels have bolstered their Men's Country Championships squad for 2026 with high-profile signings, including former NRL stars Kevin Naiqama and Sione Mata'utia, adding serious experience to their hunt for a fourth consecutive championship crown.

After dominating the regional competition with three straight Country Championships titles, the Rebels are shaping a "new look team" under coach Gareth Brennan.

Naiqama returns from retirement to bring elite experience, having played 120 NRL matches, 115 Super League games, and represented Fiji at international level.

In 2021, both Naiqama and Mata'utia helped St Helens win a grand final in the Super League over the Catalans Dragons, with the Fijian winger scoring two tries and winning the Harry Sunderland Medal (NRL's Clive Churchill Medal equivalent).

Mata'utia impressed at a young age and was able to make an incredible career playing for the Australian and Samoan sides, as well as play 124 NRL matches and have 75 Super League appearances.

Speaking to NSWRL, Brennan spoke highly about the importance of experience in a side and how the former NRL players will be pivotal in their hunt for four championships in a row.

"Mata'utia has played for Australia – there's not much more you can do than that," Brennan said.

"To have the youngest Kangaroo in our Rebels side is a bit of a coup for us here in Newcastle.

"Kevin Naiqama has also played a lot of NRL, English Super League, and won grand finals. They've both won grand finals at St Helens, so it is a good experience to bring them in with our younger guys."

The bigger picture for Brennan isn't just the four in a row, it's to encourage young players to play the game, referencing Sione Mata'uita as an example.

"I'm very confident we can continue our success, but I have noticed over the last year how close the competition has become," he said.

"The grand final was a cracker, right down to the wire, and we were only lucky to get away from Northern Rivers. That is great for country Rugby League.

"Obviously I want to win it, but my focus for why I am involved being an NRL coach and encouraging those Sione Mata'uita's to play in these comps, is to give back to country Rugby League and make the whole country Rugby League competition strong, not just Newcastle."