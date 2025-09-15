The Canterbury Bulldogs will be able to call on both Viliame Kikau and Toby Sexton for this weekend's clash with the Penrith Panthers.\r\n\r\nThe Bulldogs were staring down the barrel of having five players injured for the game, with Sexton (sternum) and Kikau (eye socket) joined in the questionable ranks by Marcelo Montoya (ankle), Jethro Rinakama (ankle) and Enari Tuala (leg).\r\n\r\nTuala is certain to miss the game with the revealtion he has suffered a broken leg after what was originally feared to be a calf injury.\r\n\r\nMontoya is attempting to return from a syndesmosis injury sustained in Round 27 against the Cronulla Sharks, while Rinakama is still waiting for scans.\r\n\r\nMontoya, per a News Corp report, is slowly working his way back, but not a guarantee to play.\r\n\r\nHe was quoted by the publication saying he wouldn't even be attempting a comeback if it was a regular season game, but being a semi-final against Penrith, he is putting in an effort to line up alongside his teammates.\r\n\r\nThe Bulldogs being drawn to play on Sunday gives the injured group extra time to be available, with a nine-day turnaround between their loss in Melbourne to the Storm and the game against the four-time defending premiers.\r\n\r\nKikau is set to be cleared despite suffering what was believed to be a fractured eye socket in the opening minutes of the game from a stray elbow. The forward, who passed a HIA, was then able to play out the game.\r\n\r\nSexton suffered a sternum injury shortly after halftime in the game, but battled through and told the publication he is a certain starter.\r\n\r\n“It's good, it's actually pulled up pretty good. So yeah, I'm playing,” Sexton confirmed.\r\n\r\n“No needles, I'm fresh as a daisy so I'm ready to go.”\r\n\r\nSexton, who came from the bench in the game against Storm, could start in the halves against the Panthers with Matt Burton sliding out to the centres to replace Stephen Crichton, whose season is over.\r\n\r\nThe Bulldogs' captain was injured just 20 minutes into the game against Melbourne.\r\n\r\nWith Tuala also out, Bronson Xerri's return from a concussion will cover the other side of the park, while Blake Wilson will likely play on one wing, with Jacob Kiraz on the other.\r\n\r\nThe other option if Sexton doesn't start is to move Bailey Hayward into the halves and bring Reed Mahoney back into the side for the sudden death game, set to be played in front of as many as 70,000 people.\r\n\r\nKick-off is scheduled for 4:05pm (AEST) on Sunday, with team lists to be revealed on Tuesday afternoon.