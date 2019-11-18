New Zealand Warriors star Roger Tuivasa-Sheck has been named the Golden Boot winner as the best international player of 2019.
The 26-year old edged out Sydney Roosters duo Jared Waeraa-Hargreaves and Siosiua Taukeiaho to claim the award.
Tuivasa-Sheck returned to the international scene after a 12-month absence and put in strong displays in the Kiwis’ 34-14 loss to Tonga in the mid-season Oceania Cup Test and in the 2-0 series triumph against Great Britain.
He also played well in New Zealand’s 26-4 loss to Australia, running 167 metres with the ball and ran a game-high 234 metres in New Zealand’s 12-8 first Test defeat of the touring Lions at Eden Park
Tuivasa-Sheck became just the fifth Kiwi to win the Golden Boot since its inception in 1984.
“Putting on the Black and White jersey and representing my country is always a privilege and winning this Golden Boot award is a huge honour,” he told warriors.kiwi.
“Thank you to the IRL, NZRL and of course my family as without their love and support none of this would be possible. This year’s campaign has been one to remember, and although being away from my family was difficult, this makes it all worth it, this award is for them.”
Well done Roger.
Best no 1 in the NRL by a mile.
Edging out Taukauaho I understand but JWH even considered is rude.
