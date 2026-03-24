In a move that will reverberate from West Yorkshire to the streets of Auckland, Wakefield Trinity are closing in on the signature of Roger Tuivasa-Sheck.\n\nLove Rugby League reported the news, and it's understood he will be heading to Trinity after this NRL season. \n\nThis is a player who has won the Dally M Medal in 2018, who claimed the Golden Boot and has also won a premiership. \n\nWith over 230 NRL appearances, Tuivasa-Sheck passed up NRL offers from Sydney clubs and instead aspires to join a team with serious aspirations.\n\nTrinity are only a year removed from fighting their way back into the Super League, reaching the play-offs in their first season back in the top flight under head coach Daryl Powell, and he has also been able to convince NRL talents in Tyson Smoothy and Jazz Tevaga to sign with the club.\n\nIt was reported last season that RTS was interested and on a target list of R360; however, that ship has sailed and with his move to Wakefield Trinity, he shocked rugby league fans with one of the most jaw-dropping pieces of business in the Super League era.