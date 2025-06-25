Linked with at least four rival NRL teams, a front-runner has reportedly emerged to sign young Wests Tigers dummy-half Tallyn Da Silva after he was granted permission to speak with rival teams, effective immediately.

One of the best young players in rugby league, Da Silva is set to become one of the most sought-after players in the coming months, as it is becoming increasingly likely that his future will not be at the Wests Tigers.

Although he would love to stay at the club, the Tigers are currently negotiating a contract extension with skipper Apisai Koroisau, meaning he will hold the starting hooker role for the foreseeable future, and Da Silva will be limited to coming off the interchange bench.

Seen as a future State of Origin representative, he was granted permission by the club last week to negotiate and speak with rival teams despite initially being set to hit the open market from November 1.

Linked with the Manly Sea Eagles, Newcastle Knights, North Queensland Cowboys and the Parramatta Eels, Jason Ryles's side has emerged as the front-runners for his signature, with the Sea Eagles behind them in the pecking order.

"There's a couple of meetings going on this week (which) one of them I believe is with Manly," News Corp's Brent Read said on the Wednesday edition of Triple M Breakfast with Beau, Cat and Woodsy.

"Obviously, they've got Lachlan Croker there as their hooker but he's had a bit of a tough year and I think long-term there's no hooker in the system that's waiting to go.

"I think Parramatta's probably the favourite for Tallyn Da Silva, but Manly will give it a red-hot go because they see a talent there and I think this will move pretty quickly now."