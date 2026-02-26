When most players dream of earning a full-time NRL contract, few take the road less travelled like Taine Tuaupiki.

What started as a long shot has become a testament to hard work, perservance and seizing every opportunity, and now the New Zealand Warriors have made sure his journey continues.

Tuaupiki's path to this moment is far from ordinary.

He first arrived at the Warriors back in late 2022 on a train-and-trial deal, and after proving himelf, he battled his way into the squad, transforming himelf from an outsider to a dependable contributor.

The 26-year-old fullback, raised in Taharoa and forged in the toughest trenches of rugby league, has agreed to a two-year extension that keeps him at the Warriors through the end of the 2028 season.

“Taine is such a valuable member of our squad and has really earned the right to extend his time with the club,” the New Zealand Warriors general manager recruitment, pathways and development Andrew McFadden said, underlining that this extension is more than a contract, that it's a recognition of character and effort.

Head coach Andrew Webster echoed that sentiment, highlighting how Tuaupiki has consistently delivered when called upon, even in roles he hadn't played before.

“He's a terrific source of energy around the squad and we're thrilled to know he'll be with us for at least another three seasons," Webster said.

"He has so much to offer.”

Tuaupiki domnated in reserve grade last seaon, including a powerful showing in the New South Wales Cup grand final against the St George Illawarra where he racked 158 running metres and played a pivotal role in securing the State Championship, scoring two tries and running a staggering 268 metres, along with three line breaks against the Burleigh Bears.

This extension is about a player built on effort, earning every minute behind the scenes and has become a dependable squad member, who has a chance to be their fullback in the long-term.