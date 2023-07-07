Tristan Sailor has confirmed he will remain with the Brisbane Broncos for at least the next two years, signing a deal that will promote him from a development contract to the Top 30.

The deal means he will remain with the Broncos until at least the end of the 2025 season.

While Sailor will likely spend most of his time biding his time as Reece Walsh's deputy, he could well push for a spot elsewhere in the backline, particularly on the wing.

He has spent time previously in reserve grade on the wing during his time with the St George Illawarra Dragons, and while there is little doubt fullback - where he has set the QLD Cup on fire this season - is his best position, he could fight for a way into first-grade.

Ultimately, he would still be behind Corey Oates and Selwyn Cobbo, but provides strong back-up on multiple fronts for Kevin Walters' side.

The 25-year-old, who spent a lengthy stint out of the game over off-field matters during the back-end of his time at the Dragons, and afterwards, was picked up by the Broncos ahead of this year and capitalised on his QLD Cup form to jump the queue and play a handful of games when Reece Walsh has been out.

His club debut was a standout performance for the Broncos in Round 13, while he was also strong against the Dolphins last weekend and will have another game in Round 20 with Walsh out suspended.

Sailor admitted he had a good long think about his future before signing.

"I'm very excited to stay here – the club has stood by me and been very good to me, so I'd like to repay the favour," Sailor said in a club statement.

"I had a long hard think but at the Broncos the environment is so good and I think we're building a really good team and culture here at the club.

"The Broncos is such a prestigious club in its own right and then to be building our own legacy together is so awesome to filter it down through the generations.”

Coach Walters labelled Sailor a "real footballer."

“Tristan has been really impressive since joining us at the start of the preseason, he is a real footballer and he has worked hard and now he is reaping the rewards for that dedication," Walters said.

“He has been playing some fantastic footy in Cup and then he has stepped up when we have called on him in first grade and done a great job for his team.

“He brings a lot off the field as well around the group and I'm sure his dad (Wendell) and all his family will be filled with pride that he is continuing on their legacy here at the Broncos – it's just a really good news story.”