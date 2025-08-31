Manly Sea Eagles superstar fullback Tom Trbojevic has provided potentially the clearest sign yet that he will re-sign with the club.

Realestate.com.au have revealed he has purchased a $4.3 million house on the Northern Beaches at Collaroy Plateau. The suburb is located just four kilometres from Brookvale where the Sea Eagles are based.

Trbojevic is currently signed with Manly until the end of 2026, but is in negotiations to extend his time with the club, potentially on a slightly reduced wage.

The rumour mill has fired up regarding the future of both Tom and Jake Trbojevic in recent times with the November 1 deadline approaching when all players off-contract at the end of 2026 will be able to negotiate their futures with rival outfits for 2027 and beyond.

Despite a tricky run of injuries over the journey, Trbojevic at his best is still one of the best players in the game and is unlikely to want to play against the Sea Eagles given his long run with the outfit.

The Northern Beaches-based club have both Lehi Hopoate and Tolutau Koula in the ranks who could play at the back, and there is a real chance that a contract extension for Trbojevic would see him shuffle out to the centres where he has played a handful of games for Manly, and also represented New South Wales.

His 2021 State of Origin series in the centres for the Blues saw him among the best players on the ground throughout the course of the three-match campaign.

A pay cut for Trbojevic would not be a deterrent for him remaining at the club, and it's even been suggested that he would prefer to move to England than play against the Sea Eagles.

The new house purchase in Manly though suggests a contract extension being locked in could be on the horizon for the star who has played 169 games for the outfit since debuting back in 2015.