NSW Captain James Tedesco has no doubts that star teammate Tom Trbojevic can perform in the State of Origin opener.

Trbojevic has had a tough run of injury, dealing with groin and hip complaints among persistent hamstring issues.

The former Daly M winner has been down on form in 2023, with a growing expectation he could miss the chance to play against the Maroons later this month.

Despite the doubts, close-friend Tedesco believes Trbojevic can raise to the level of State of Origin, and backs the Sea Eagles star for selection.

"I think everyone's seen how well he plays at Origin level no matter if he's coming off injuries or not playing many games," Tedesco said.

"He still comes in and kills it. There'd be no doubts over Tommy in the Origin arena."

Trbojevic was the Blues' best afield in 2021, claiming the Wally Lewis Medal and leading his side to a 2-1 series win.

The 26-year-old missed last year's State of Origin after a season-ending surgery.

The first game of the 2023 State of Origin Series will take place at Adelaide Oval on Wednesday, May 31.