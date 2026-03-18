Senior rugby league commentators Phil Gould and Darren Lockyer have reportedly been approached over potential pay reductions, as Nine grapples with declining advertising revenue.

The move reflects broader financial pressures facing commercial broadcasters, with Nine understood to be reviewing costs across its NRL coverage.

The network has long relied on high-profile analysts like Gould and Lockyer to anchor its rugby league programming, but tightening budgets appear to be forcing difficult conversations.

Gould, currently serving as Head of Football at the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs, remains one of the most influential voices in the game, both on and off the field.

Lockyer, a Queensland great and former Australian captain, has similarly become a mainstay in broadcast analysis since retiring from professional football.

Nine's advertising downturn comes at a critical juncture.

The network's current deal with the NRL runs through 2027, and its ability to retain those rights may hinge on how effectively it manages costs in the coming years.

Failure to stabilise its financial position could open the door to rival bidders.

Among them is the Seven Network, which is reportedly positioning itself for a push into rugby league, starting its coup with its newest panel show, The Agenda Setters.

Seven is said to be exploring a bid that could include the return of Monday night football and a takeover of marquee events such as State of Origin.

Such a shift would mark a significant disruption in the NRL's broadcast landscape, ending Nine's long-standing association with the code and reshaping how fans consume the game.

For now, the immediate focus remains on cost control within Nine's existing coverage.