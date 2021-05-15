The likes of Sydney Roosters halfback Sam Walker, Warriors playmaker Reece Walsh and Wests Tigers winger Zac Cini have made stellar NRL debuts already this season, while this weekend’s Magic Round is set to see Jakob Arthur blooded at five-eighth for Parramatta.

Getting that initial call-up is an unforgettable career highlight for any player – the stuff of rugby league dreams. But not every debut follows the fairytale script.

Will Evans from This Warriors Life relives some of the most unfortunate maiden first-grade forays from over the years.

Check out This Warriors Life’s website and podcast, and follow them on Facebook and Twitter.