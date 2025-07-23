The Loose Carry NRL Podcast is back after Round 20, with Todd Payten's future, a raid from Rugby 360, and Kevin Walters being announced as the new Kangaroos coach under the microscope.

Host Phoenix Trinidad is joined by former Origin player Jamie Soward, rugby league coach Lee Addison and Zero Tackle analyst Darren Parkin to run the rule over all of the big talking points in the NRL.

Todd Payten's future may be the biggest discussion point in the NRL right now, with the Cowboys coach one of three in the firing line as his side continues to struggle.

In other discussion points, the panel discuss the plight of the New Zealand Warriors with Tanah Boyd at halfback, Manly's surprise win over the Melbourne Storm, and whether the St George Illawarra Dragons, who have lost eight games by eight points or less this year, are better than the ladder suggests.

Watch the full episode here

Blayke Brailey's form, the Panthers hunting the top four, and whether Jason Ryles made the right call in dropping Jason Ryles are all discussed, while Herbie Farnworth's value - after a reported contract offer of a million dollars per season - is also brought up.

Watch this week's episode of The Loose Carry Podcast on Zero Tackle's Youtube channel, or check out our other content, including The Knock On Podcast with Dan and Terry.