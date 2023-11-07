The Gold Coast Titans are set to rule a line through any potential recruitment push for off-contract star Jarome Luai in 2025, but young gun Jayden Campbell is hoping he can lock down a different jumper.

Campbell, who has come through the ranks as a fullback, has been left behind AJ Brimson in the pecking order to wear the number one jumper on the Gold Coast in recent times.

He now also has another youngster in Keano Kini pushing for minutes at the back.

Campbell, who has been viewed as simply too good to leave out of first-grade, has been utilised at five-eighth and off the bench as a utility at times, but he wants the number one jersey.

It's a congestion for the spot at the Titans that isn't going anywhere anytime soon. The Titans have a number of players contracted until at least the end of 2026, of which Kini, Brimson and Campbell are three.

Campbell, speaking to The Sydney Morning Herald, said he wants to lock down the number one jumper.

“I feel like that's my best position, I feel like that's where I play my best, so I'd love to lock that spot down,” Campbell told the publication.

“I feel like [last season] benefited me, when you play different positions you understand what that position needs from other positions, so I wouldn't really say it's stumped me.

“For me, I've always said wherever the team needs me I'll play. I'd like to play fullback, but wherever the team needs me, I'll play there.”

If he was to do that, it would push AJ Brimson either to the six or out of the side. Previous experiments with Brimson in the halves haven't worked on the Gold Coast, and at any rate, Kieran Foran's career will continue into 2024.

The veteran is expected to hang up the boots at the end of 2024, with the Titans having been widely expected to make a play for Jarome Luai.

Instead, Campbell and Brimson may be among the front-runners with Hasler indicating a move for Luai isn't on the cards.

The Titans also have young gun Tom Weaver at the club, with the former junior Origin player likely to push for more first-grade minutes this season.