Gold Coast Titans halfback Jayden Campbell has picked up a minor hamstring strain at training, with club doctors saying it isn't too serious.

He will miss the sides' season opener against the Cronulla Sharks in Sydney on Saturday night.

The Titans are looking to take a precautionary approach with Campbell's injury, which may keep him sidelined for two to four weeks from now in a bid to keep him fit and fresh for the long season ahead.

It is expected that Lachlan Illias will line up in his Titans club debut at halfback, which gives them plenty of time to see what combination will work the best before Campbell returns.

2025 Titans rookie of the year, Josh Patston, is all set to be selected after failing a HIA in their trial match against the Storm two weeks ago.

Returning from an ACL rupture last year is Brock Gray, who is nearing a return to full contact training ten months after surgery.

Titans coach Josh Hannay will pick his first Titans side at 4PM Tuesday.