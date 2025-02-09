The Gold Coast Titans have been dealt a blow, with rugby union convert Carter Gordon suffering an injury that will keep him out of the pre-season challenge.

In a short update released on Sunday evening, the Gold Coast-based club confirmed Gordon is suffering from a back complaint.

The club suggested he would be back on the training park 'shortly' but were unable to share any other details.

The pre-season challenge is shaping as an important fortnight for the Titans, with the club needing to learn plenty about their best 17 for the season ahead.

The Titans will be desperate to improve from a disappointing first season under Des Hasler, but figuring out their spine will be critical to that happening.

With the departure of Tanah Boyd to the New Zealand Warriors during the off-season, Kieran Foran is likely to move into the halfback role, but there is a major logjam of players fighting for the fullback and five-eighth role.

All of AJ Brimson, Keano Kini and Jayden Campbell could lay claim to the number one jersey at the Titans, who have an oddly balanced salary cap with one of the best forward packs in the competition.

Kini is viewed as the most likely fullback, with Brimson and Campbell then potentially slotting in at centre and five-eighth respectively.

The signing of Gordon from rugby union though throws an additional spanner in the works, with the former Wallaby not making the code switch to sit in reserve grade.

While it's unclear whether Gordon will be more likely to contend for the number six or seven jumper at the Titans, missing the pre-season challenge will kick any chance of a debut down the road by a number of weeks, with his biggest challenge still learning rugby league.

Contracted for two seasons, coach Des Hasler will not rush Gordon into the top grade, but there is an expectation he will feature at some point this year.

The Titans clash with the Brisbane Broncos in Toowoomba and the Dolphins in Redcliffe during their pre-season games before having a Round 1 bye and opening their season against the Canterbury Bulldogs on the road in Round 2.