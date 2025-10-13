After what was a severely underwhelming inaugural season in the NRL, rugby convert Carter Gordon's tenure with the Gold Coast Titans has come to a disappointing close.\nThe Titans on Monday that Gordon has been granted an early release from the final year of his contract following a financial settlement with Rugby Australia.\nThe former Wallabies fly-half, who made his NRL debut in Round 27 against the Wests Tigers, informed the club earlier this month of his desire to return to rugby union.\nGordon joined the Titans midway through 2024 after switching codes from rugby union.\nHis first full season was disrupted by a cerebrospinal fluid leak, but he eventually recovered to make his maiden NRL appearance at Cbus Super Stadium, an experience he thanked the club for in his departing statement.\n“I've thoroughly enjoyed my time at the Titans and am thankful for the opportunity the club has given me to experience a taste of the NRL,” Gordon said in a club statement.\n“I'm extremely appreciative of the support I received during my injury this year, with the club going above and beyond to get me back on the field playing footy.”\nHe admitted the opportunity to play in the NRL was one he greatly appreciated.\n“I'll be forever grateful for my NRL journey with the Titans and wish the club the best of luck in the future,” he said.\nWith one year remaining on his deal and the youngster keen to switch codes once again, the Titans moved quickly to negotiate terms that benefited both parties.\nAfter discussions, the club agreed to an immediate release that aligns with its long-term roster management strategy.\nGordon is just one of many Titans stars who departed the club following Josh Hannay's appointment as head coach.