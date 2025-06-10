The Gold Coast Titans have revealed second-rower David Fifita has not yet been cleared to return.

The star has been out for a number of weeks after being dropped to the Queensland Cup by under pressure coach Des Hasler, but is now in the final stages of recovery from an ankle injury.

A former Queensland State of Origin star, he is reportedly in talks to leave the club, but for the time being, is still based at Robina and angling towards a return.

ADVERTISEMENT

The club said that he has increased his training loads since ankle surgery, and the aim is to be available within the next fortnight.

Whether that means he is in with a chance at returning to first grade or not remains to be seen.

The Titans have also confirmed Sam Verrills will be given every chance to play this weekend as he completes his recovery from a broken hand.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was named in the reserves on Tuesday afternoon for this weekend's clash against the Manly Sea Eagles, which will be played without Origin representative forwards Tino Fa'asuamaleaui and Moeaki Fotuaika.

Verrills broke his hand at the same time as Jojo Fifita, but he is not set to be available until at least next weekend.

Elsewhere, the Titans have confirmed they expect fullback Jaylan de Groot to be aailable in the next fortnight, while Harley Smith-Shields, and Tony Francis are both working their way back from injury and could be available in the next couple of weeks.

Carter Gordon and Keano Kini are both slated to return in the final rounds of the regular season from respective injuries.