Gold Coast Titans outside back Phillip Sami is aiming to recapture his 2020 form next season that saw him selected to represent Queensland at Origin level.

The Ipswich-born flyer had one of his most consistent seasons to date in 2023 and found himself back on the wing after a year in the centres the previous season.

The transition to his preferred wing position allowed him to score 11 tries, average 171 running metres per game and even managed to run over 200 metres in eight games.

Flashback to 2020, Sami earned his maiden call-up into the Queensland team and would play two matches on the Origin arena.

However, last season it was not to be with the wing spots going to Selwyn Cobbo and Murray Taulagi before Xavier Coates would replace Cobbo.

"It didn't really hurt missing out to be honest… I was just controlling what I can control which was just to play consistent footy," Sami told titans.com.au.

"If the phone rings, I'm always happy to pick it up and answer the calling, but I need to just keep focusing on myself and keep doing what's best for myself, my family and the club.

"My goal is to get back to rep footy in 2024, but my focus is on the club first and then hopefully that can come later."

Despite Sami eyeing a return to the Origin arena, he will have to contend with a plethora of players for the four Gold Coast Titans outside back positions.

Fellow Origin representative AJ Brimson - who is set to move into the centres to allow Jayden Campbell to play fullback -QLD Cup superstar Tony Francis, Brian Kelly, rookie Alofiana Khan-Pereira, Keano Kini, former Dally M Winger of the Year Ken Maumalo, and Aaron Schoupp are also trying to cement their spot in one of the four positions.

Sami spoke about rookie standout Alofiana Khan-Pereira, who has been tipped to be a dark horse for the Queensland jersey next year. This comes after the winger was selected in the Prime Minister's XIII team at the end of last season.

"For sure… he's a great chance to play. He's just got to keep getting better this coming year," Sami said.

"This was his first year in the NRL and we saw what he did, so he's definitely got room for improvement.

"I'm backing him all the way and I'll try and help him out."

After sustaining a lisfranc injury in Round 25, Sami admitted that he has returned to the field to partake in pre-season training but has been doing it in a limited capacity. He's aiming to return to full fitness comes the pre-season trials in February.