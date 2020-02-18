Gold Coast Titans logo

The Titans have named their team for the trial against Burleigh Bears at Pizzey Park on Friday night.

Jayden Campbell – the son of Titans legend Preston – will make his first appearance for the Club off an extended interchange bench.

Titans Team List

  1. Jonus Pearson
  2. Dale Copley
  3. Kallum Watkins
  4. Brian Kelly
  5. Greg Leleisiuao
  6. Toby Sexton
  7. Tanah Boyd
  8. Jarrod Wallace
  9. Erin Clark
  10. Shannon Boyd
  11. Sam Stone
  12. Kea Pere
  13. Darius Farmer
    INTERCHANGE
  14. Jaimin Joliiffe
  15. Jerry Key
  16. Tristan Powell
  17. Jayden Campbell
  18. Treymain Spry
  19. Ioane Seiuli
  20. Alofi Khan-Pereira
  21. Jed Edwards