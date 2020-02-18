The Titans have named their team for the trial against Burleigh Bears at Pizzey Park on Friday night.
Jayden Campbell – the son of Titans legend Preston – will make his first appearance for the Club off an extended interchange bench.
Titans Team List
- Jonus Pearson
- Dale Copley
- Kallum Watkins
- Brian Kelly
- Greg Leleisiuao
- Toby Sexton
- Tanah Boyd
- Jarrod Wallace
- Erin Clark
- Shannon Boyd
- Sam Stone
- Kea Pere
- Darius Farmer
INTERCHANGE
- Jaimin Joliiffe
- Jerry Key
- Tristan Powell
- Jayden Campbell
- Treymain Spry
- Ioane Seiuli
- Alofi Khan-Pereira
- Jed Edwards