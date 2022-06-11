Gold Coast Titans' star AJ Brimson will miss Saturday's clash with the South Sydney Rabbitohs after testing positive to coronavirus.

Brimson was kept in the Titans' 19-man squad at 3pm (AEST) on Friday afternoon when both coaches cut their excess players, however, the Gold Coast released a statement just hours later confirming Brimson would miss the match.

It was revealed in the statement that he has been suffering from flu-like symptoms this week, and hasn't trained with the squad for the last few days.

Brimson was due to move to fullback from his usual position in the halves this week, where he was going to take the spot of Jayden Campbell.

The young gun, who has already missed time this year with injury, hurt his hamstring last week and will miss up to eight weeks as he recovers.

Brimson's shift to the halves this year has been widely deemed as a failure, and the next eight weeks are likely to confirm whether he will remain in the role at the back, or shift back to the halves when Campbell returns. That will also likely hinge on the form of club debutant Paul Turner, with the highly regarded young gun finally getting a chance against South Sydney.

The Titans have confirmed that Esan Marsters will come into the team off the reserves list for the Gold Coast, but they didn't reveal exactly who would play where.

It's likely however that Jamayne Isaako will move to fullback, with either Brian Kelly or Patrick Herbert shifting to the wing, and Marsters taking up the vacant spot in the centres.

Justin Holbrook will confirm his starting line-up an hour before kick-off, which is scheduled for 3pm (AEST) on Saturday.

The Titans also have a seven-day turnaround to Round 15, meaning he will only come out of isolation 24 hours before a 3pm Saturday kick-off against the Sharks.