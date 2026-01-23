The Gold Coast Titans have been dealt a crushing pre-season blow, with prop forward Jaimin Jolliffe suffering a season-ending ACL injury at training.

The club confirmed scans have revealed Jolliffe ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament earlier this week, ruling him out of the 2026 NRL season before it has even begun.

Jolliffe will now consult with Titans medical staff to determine the next steps in his recovery and rehabilitation process.

The 29-year-old has been an important part of Gold Coast's forward rotation in recent seasons, providing size, aggression and reliability through the middle. His injury further depletes a Titans pack that was expected to lean heavily on its depth and physicality in 2026.

An ACL rupture typically sidelines players for 9–12 months, placing serious doubt on Jolliffe's availability until late next year at the earliest.

The setback is a significant blow for both Jolliffe personally and the Titans' pre-season preparations, with the club now likely to explore internal options to cover the loss ahead of Round 1.