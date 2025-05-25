Gold Coast Titans middle third forward Josiah Pahulu has joined the Melbourne Storm with immediate effect.

The talented young prop, who has had to deal with concussion related issues through the first half of 2025, will join the Storm and commence training with the club this week on a two-year deal that will run through to the end of 2027.

The prop has been set to leave the Titans since the back-end of last year when the club rested him from the final game of the 2024 campaign, costing him a bonus payment.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was in negotiations with the Canterbury Bulldogs at the back-end of last year, but it wound up a two-way race between the Melbourne Storm and Newcastle Knights for his services heading into 2026.

The Titans then agreed to an immediate move for Pahulu though, with the 21-year-old who was born in Auckland but raised in Penrith playing 22 NRL games to this point of his career after debuting in Round 5 last year.

“Josiah is a talented young footballer and an impressive individual,” Melbourne's director of football Frank Ponissi said in a club statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

"He's a dynamic young forward who has already shown impressive potential early in his NRL career. We're confident he'll make a strong impact and be a valuable addition to the talented group of emerging middle forwards in our squad and coming through our pathways program.

“We're excited to see what Josiah can achieve in Melbourne and delighted to welcome him to the Club."

Where Pahulu fits into the Storm will be the question.

He is clearly up to first grade standard, but Melbourne have a host of middle third talent, led by off-season recruit Stefano Utoikamanu, Nelson Asofa-Solomona, Tui Kamikamica, Josh King, Alec MacDonald, Trent Loiero and Tui Kamikamica, who could now be set to leave the club at the end of the season.

Melbourne have the bye next weekend, with Pahulu's first possible hit out for Craig Bellamy's side coming against his old club on the Gold Coast during Round 13.

The Titans claimed that they had been in discussions with Pahulu over a contract extension for 'some time' but were unable to reach an agreement, and that his release came in the best interests of both parties.